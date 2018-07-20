Salmonella outbreak caused by turkey his 26 states, including Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A salmonella outbreak is linked to raw turkey products.

That outbreak has led to federal health officials to launch an investigation.

So far, 90 cases have been reported in 26 states, including Indiana and Illinois.

The actual source of the outbreak has yet to be identified.

The Centers for Disease Control says the salmonella strain is widespread in the turkey industry.

The CDC is not recommending you avoid turkey all together just yet.

Right now, they say you should handle raw meat properly and make sure you cook foods thoroughly.