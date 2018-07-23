Clear

Salmonella concerns prompt recall of several Ritz cracker products

Several Ritz cracker products are being recalled over salmonella concerns.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

EAST HANOVER, N.J. –  Mondelēz Global LLC announced the recall Saturday, which affects customers across in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The company says the affected products contain whey powder, which has been recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The microorganism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The following products are included in the recall, followed by their UPC number and Best When Used By Dates:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz – 0 44000 00677 8 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz –0 44000 02025 5 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton – 0 44000 02032 3 – March 8, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton – 0 44000 01309 7 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz – 0 44000 00929 8 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019
Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs – 0 44000 03215 9 – March 7, 2019 thru April 12, 2019
8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 88211 2 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019
35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 00211 4 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019
8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 04566 1 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019
35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 0 44000 04567 8 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019
8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04577 7 – Feb.4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019
35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04578 4 – Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019
8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04579 1 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019
35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04580 7 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019
Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack – 0 44000 04100 7 – Feb. 1, 2019 thru Feb. 4, 2019
Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack – 0 44000 04221 0 – Jan. 31, 2019 thru Feb. 5, 2019
Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard them right away.

Mondelēz Global LLC says it has not yet received any complaints of illness in connection with these products. None of the company’s other products are included in this recall.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have.

Click here to learn more.

