Sale Pending for Beau Monde property

Once again, there's a deal in the works for the Beau Monde property located near Deming Park.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned there's a deal in the works to sell the Beau Monde property.

There's also a rezoning request for this property before the Terre Haute City Council. 

According to the rezoning petition, Park Place Condominiums LLC wants to build duplexes on this property, and sell them as condos. The petition also indicates the condos would not be leased.

The site plan calls for more than 30 duplexes, although Vigo County Area Planning indicated to us that number could be too high for the size of the property.

We checked on-line records through the Indiana Secretary of State's office. Former Vigo County Commissioner Joe Anderson is the business manager of Park Place Condominiums LLC.


The city council will consider this rezoning on May 10th.

