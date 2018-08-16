Saint Mary-of-the-Woods welcomes record-setting new class for move-in day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's back to school time and one local college students spent Thursday welcoming students with pride.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College welcomed the class of 2022.
Faculty and staff lined the entrance of the campus to welcome the new faces with 'pomp and circumstance.'
President Dottie King says the 200 new students marks a school record.
She attributes the growing success of the college to them going co-ed, adding significant programs, its marketing and communications team, and top-notch faculty and staff.
