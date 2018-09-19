Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds transfer fair for Harrison College students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County helped students plan their futures on Wednesday as they held a transfer fair.
Last week we told you Harrison College in Terre Haute closed its doors for good.
Organizers at the fair helped students left in limbo plan their next step.
"We want to help them get back on track. We want to help them finish what they started. They started these degrees that they were pursuing. We want to help them see there are other paths to finish," Brennan Randolph from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods said.
Randolph adds whether students choose Saint Mary's or another school...the important thing is to finish their degrees.
