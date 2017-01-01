Safe and Sober rides offered this New Year's Eve

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're going to celebrate this New Year’s Eve make sure you do so safely!



Scroll for more content...



That's the message a local law firm continues to spread.

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin is once again offering free cab rides home on Sunday night for your celebrations. They want you to make smart decisions.

That's because 40 percent of traffic fatalities during the holidays involve an intoxicated driver. All you have to do is say Fleschner Law is paying for your safe ride home!

Keep in mind, this free ride is only to go home, not to another party spot. For more information, click here.