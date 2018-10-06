VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 11 years of celebrating traditions, new and old, was the focus on Saturday.
It was homecoming weekend at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The committee has been hard at work all summer to create a week's worth of celebrations and activities.
This year's theme was "Electric Avenue".
While homecoming is open to everyone, some said there's nothing like reconnecting with familiar faces.
"We are such a tight-knit community," said Alumni Relations Director Susan Turner, "We really are a family. So it's fun to see people from across the parking lot and they run to each other and they hug, it's just a really fun time."
A new face was also added to The Woods family on Saturday. Onyx was unveiled as the school's official mascot.
Related Content
- SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming
- SMWC launches their Aspire Higher campaign
- Lost Creek Elementary holds annual Christmas program
- Purdue scraps homecoming 'king & queen' titles for gender-neutral court
- Ravens crash Luck’s homecoming with 20-19 preseason win
- Homecoming queen kicks winning point for Mississippi football team
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
- Honey Creek Garden Club holds annual plant sale
- Church gears up to hold their annual festival
- Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children