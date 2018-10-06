SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 11 years of celebrating traditions, new and old, was the focus on Saturday.

It was homecoming weekend at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The committee has been hard at work all summer to create a week's worth of celebrations and activities.

This year's theme was "Electric Avenue".

While homecoming is open to everyone, some said there's nothing like reconnecting with familiar faces.

"We are such a tight-knit community," said Alumni Relations Director Susan Turner, "We really are a family. So it's fun to see people from across the parking lot and they run to each other and they hug, it's just a really fun time."

A new face was also added to The Woods family on Saturday. Onyx was unveiled as the school's official mascot.