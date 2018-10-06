Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming

11 years of celebrating traditions, new and old, was the focus on Saturday.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 11 years of celebrating traditions, new and old, was the focus on Saturday.

It was homecoming weekend at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The committee has been hard at work all summer to create a week's worth of celebrations and activities.

This year's theme was "Electric Avenue".

While homecoming is open to everyone, some said there's nothing like reconnecting with familiar faces.

"We are such a tight-knit community," said Alumni Relations Director Susan Turner, "We really are a family. So it's fun to see people from across the parking lot and they run to each other and they hug, it's just a really fun time."

A new face was also added to The Woods family on Saturday. Onyx was unveiled as the school's official mascot. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Hot with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero