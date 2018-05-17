Clear

SCAM WARNING: Woman claiming to be from Sullivan County Humane Society allegedly trying to take pets

Officials say someone is posing as a worker from the Sullivan County Humane Society.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a scam out of Sullivan County that you need to be aware of.

The alleged scammer is telling people her name is Elizabeth and she drives a red van.

She reportedly stopped by a house on Wednesday night, threatening to take puppies from a family.

Officials with the Sullivan County Humane Society said if they were to stop by your home...it would be during the day.

They will always be in a marked van with proper identification.

"When our staff goes out, they wear shirts that state Humane Society of Sullivan County. They're going to get new ID badges that also state they represent the humane society," Board President Julie Tow said.

She adds if they ever have to take animals, they will have police with them.

If you encounter this scam, report it immediately.

