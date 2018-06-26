WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A new notification system could help some Indiana kids be safe. Austin "A.J." Lawhorn, 13-years-old, was reported missing around 1:30 Monday afternoon.
The concern was A.J. has autism and wandered off barefoot. But, now a new notification system will help children, like A.J. who go missing.
LINK | "HE WAS SCARED...HE'S A YOUNG BOY." CREWS LOCATE MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD AUSTIN LAWHORN
On July 1, Indiana's Silver Alert System will now include "Missing Endangered Children." It's a new system that will help law enforcement find children that have been reported missing.
In an emergency mode, Silver Alerts have been pushed out when an elderly person goes missing. AMBER Alerts are pushed out when a child has been abducted, kidnapped, or is in an particular danger.
Push notifications will be sent out for a child who is missing and believed to have a physical or mental disability making them incapable of returning home alone.
That will help in addition to finding a child, like AJ, in wooded areas, such as parks.
Cellphones also have features available to notify the public in the even of AMBER Alerts and Silver Alerts. Radio and Television programming will often run these alerts.
CURRENT INDIANA SILVER ALERT PLAN CRITERIA
- The person must be eighteen (18) years old or older.
- The person must meet the following criteria:
- Missing Endangered Adult, I.C. 12-7-2-131.3; or
- High Risk Missing Person, I.C. 5-2-17-1.
- A request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction and must be received within a reasonable amount of time of the disappearance considering overall facts and circumstances surrounding each individual disappearance, to ensure that the alerts issued are timely and effective. The law enforcement agency, through its own investigation must:
- Verify the disappearance and eliminate alternative explanations for the disappearance;
- Validate the mental impairment through a credible medical authority; and
- Enter the missing endangered adult, and vehicle information (if applicable), into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as an Endangered Missing Person.
- Sufficient information must be available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing endangered adult.
