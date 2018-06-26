WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A new notification system could help some Indiana kids be safe. Austin "A.J." Lawhorn, 13-years-old, was reported missing around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The concern was A.J. has autism and wandered off barefoot. But, now a new notification system will help children, like A.J. who go missing.

On July 1, Indiana's Silver Alert System will now include "Missing Endangered Children." It's a new system that will help law enforcement find children that have been reported missing.

In an emergency mode, Silver Alerts have been pushed out when an elderly person goes missing. AMBER Alerts are pushed out when a child has been abducted, kidnapped, or is in an particular danger.

Push notifications will be sent out for a child who is missing and believed to have a physical or mental disability making them incapable of returning home alone.

That will help in addition to finding a child, like AJ, in wooded areas, such as parks.

Cellphones also have features available to notify the public in the even of AMBER Alerts and Silver Alerts. Radio and Television programming will often run these alerts.