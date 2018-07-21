Clear

Rural volunteer fire departments suffer; DNR helps

Taxpayers fund budgets for city fire departments. It’s a different story for volunteer fire departments. They rely on fundraisers or payments from an insurance company for work they completed. Here's how DNR is stepping in to help.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 9:08 AM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Taxpayers fund budgets for city fire departments. It’s a different story for volunteer fire departments. They rely on fundraisers or payments from an insurance company for work they completed.

Scroll for more content...

For rural areas like Greene County, the departments cover a wide range. Take Richland-Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department for example. The chief says they cover 40 miles of Interstate 69. They are called to every accident that happens in the area. That's not including other calls such as fires or medical runs.

If you drive 20 minutes north, you'll find Center-Jackson Volunteer Fire Department. Jeremy Inman is the chief. He says extensive training for each volunteer firefighter can be the difference between life or death.

“If they're doing something wrong, it could really hurt someone quicker. If they're trained properly and efficiently, it can make for a better outcome of the situation,” said Inman.

Both volunteer fire departments in Greene County are ramping up their operations. That's thanks to a grant from the Department of Natural Resources.

Center-Jackson and Richland-Taylor Township are both receiving $5,000 each from the department.

Richland-Taylor plans to use the money for new mobile radios. They're also going to purchase lights for their trucks so they can be seen easily while working an accident at night.

Center-Jackson plans to build a new two-story training facility.
Inman says being able to train in their own backyard will increase volunteers in the county. This is critical in keeping their doors open, as rural fire departments are in desperate need of volunteers. Indiana leaders say it's a statewide issue.

To join your local volunteer fire department, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance