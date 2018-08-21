Clear

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Experts say there is a serious need for more trained EMTs in rural Hoosier communities. Now a new class is enlisting Vermillion county high school seniors to fill the gap.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 9:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say there is a serious need for more trained EMTs in rural Hoosier communities. Now a new class is enlisting Vermillion county high school seniors to fill the gap.

The emergency medical technician course is being offered for the first time through the Wabash River Career and Technical Education District. Seven students are enrolled in the class representing North and South Vermillion high schools. The class is taught each day for two hours at North Vermillion. These students could become the next generation of first responders.

Illiana EMS Director and class instructor Eric Shaughnessy says, "EMTs and paramedics are hard to find and work in rural communities because typically big cities pay better so people go out there and do it. So our focus is to train high school seniors so when they graduate and they get their state license as an EMT they'll be able to work locally and stay locally so we can keep people here."

According to the State Department of Health, trauma remains the number one killer of people under age forty-five. The students in this class will learn how to respond to those cases through classroom lessons and hands-on experience.

Shaughnessy says, "During the classroom time we'll do hands-on skills also but they will do an internship at the hospital with 24 hours shadowing in the emergency department and then they'll do at least 24 to 48 hours of time on an ambulance, actually ride along with the ambulance crew doing the job."

North Senior Cierre Cheuvront says, "I think that'll be so much fun and just see what they do on a day-to-day basis."

Internships and ride-alongs start after Winter Break but students are already getting some practical training.

Cheuvront says, "We learned CPR just this week. Like in a week we learned how to do it."

After students complete the year-long course they'll be ready to take a written exam and skills test so they can get their license.

Shaughnessy says he hopes to grow the program and include students from Parke, Fountain, and Warren counties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

Image

Oblong Sewer Survey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage