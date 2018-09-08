Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the CDC, nearly 45,000 Americans over the age of ten died by suicide in 2016. It's a number that sadly continues to rise each year.

That's why people from all over Vincennes took to the streets Saturday morning. Including Toni Murrell who was running for someone close that she knew.

"I’m running it for a close family friend. It’s for Tucker Lewis. I grew up with him and his family my whole life and ultimately he didn't get the help he needed," said Murrell

Murrell and over 140 others took park in the Suicide Prevention 5k at Kimmel Park. It’s an event put on by Good Samaritan hospital along with other local sponsors.

This was the first year for the 5K but the group has been doing what they can to raise awareness for years. Michelle Kidwell was the coordinator of the race who has been helping lead this cause since the beginning.

"About three years ago we decided we wanted to bring awareness to suicide in this community because it’s rising. So at that point we decided to put a team together," said Kidwell.

The 5k raised just over $5,000. Organizers are still figuring out where to donate the money raised.

What they are happiest about is seeing so many in the community involved. All of them showing concern for the growing national suicide rates.

"Just to break the stigma. I mean we set it last year with our event big time and this year it’s come out of the darkness. Bring it forward, if you know somebody that needs help, if you know somebody that's struggling, get them help," said Kidwell.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide you're urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Their number is 1(800) 273-8255.

Good Samaritan hospital says they have programs for those seeking help as well. You can see their services here.