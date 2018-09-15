CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of a major road in Clay County was closed today, but not for construction.
It was more like a celebration!
Saturday was the Brazil 40 Street Festival.
The event featured food and live entertainment.
Organizers said it's a way for the community to come together. Because of its uniqueness, it also brings in new faces from outside of the area.
Money raised will benefit the Clay County Youth Food Program. The program feeds hungry kids in the county during school breaks.
Related Content
- Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces
- Familiar face with Vigo County Parks and Rec to resign
- Organizers get ready for Route 40 Fest
- Jazz Festival brings sounds from Indiana and Illinois
- Blue Jays rout White Sox 14-5
- Terre Haute Transit Authority Adding Routes
- Bus route to West Terre Haute approved
- Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary
- Alternative Keystone XL route gets approved in Nebraska
- Higher budget deficits a likely factor in stock market rout
Scroll for more content...