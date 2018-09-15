Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of a major road in Clay County was closed today, but not for construction.

It was more like a celebration!

Saturday was the Brazil 40 Street Festival.

The event featured food and live entertainment.

Organizers said it's a way for the community to come together. Because of its uniqueness, it also brings in new faces from outside of the area.

Money raised will benefit the Clay County Youth Food Program. The program feeds hungry kids in the county during school breaks.