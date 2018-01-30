Rough flu season has local restaurants taking extra precautions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention say this year's flu season is one of the worst they've seen in years. And, with the increase of people getting sick, local restaurants are taking extra precautions.

Senka Delich, owner of Delish Cafe in Terre Haute, is not taking any chances.

"It's scary because people are actually dying," Delich said.

The CDC estimate more than 30 million Americans have been diagnosed with the flu. And about 56,000 have died so far.

"Everything we touch, we try to wash our hands," Delich said.

Delich makes sure to clean her restaurant as much as possible.

"We use a lot of bleach," Delich said.

They clean all surfaces with Lysol and offer sanitizers at every corner. This is to insure her customers and employees are staying healthy.

Delich says if her employees show symptoms, he or she is off the job for a few days.

She and her employees have been sanitizing after touching money and before delivering food. They are taking action before it is too late.

The CDC continues to say the best tip to battle the flu is washing your hands thouroughly. You should avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you are sick, stay at home and get better to prevent spreading it more.