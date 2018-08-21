Rotary Club hosts special guest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rotary Club of Terre Haute had a special visitor on Tuesday.
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Josh Minkler, joined their meeting.
He wanted to share the priorities for the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney's Office, and in part what the office does and how it impacts Terre Haute.
"People should know exactly what their public officials do...including the Department of Justice and how it impacts everyday life," Minkler said.
He told us he works closely with Magistrate Judge Craig McKee.
