Ross receives charges for aiding Pitts in Oswald investigation

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Earlier today 39-year-old Carl Ross had his first court hearing. Ross is being charged with obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

That makes him the third person arrested in connection to Anita Oswald's death. With both charges, his bond is set at $70,000.

It all started with Oswald’s disappearance back in November 2017. Not too long after Kenny Pitts Jr was being searched by the police in connection to her disappearance.

Eventually their investigation they ran into Carl Ross. in the affidavit on December first Ross said he saw Pitts a few days beforehand but police say he didn't mention anything else other than what he looked like.

The next update involving Ross would be following the FBI arrest Pitts in Las Vegas. They had a warrant for a Chevy van Pitts was driving.

Inside the van, they found multiple forms of fake identification. They also found the information for the purchase of the van.

That lead traced back to Ross who police say helped Pitts get the van and fix it up. According to court documents, that purchase took place on the same day that Ross mentioned seeing Pitts.

Court records show Ross may face more charges next week. Also, the Terre Haute Police Department says the Oswald murder investigation is on-going. Officials say more arrests, in this case, could be made in the future.

