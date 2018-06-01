Rosedale is the place to be for strawberry lovers

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rosedale is in the middle of its annual Strawberry Festival.
The line-up is filled with food and fun.
On the menu, pulled pork, strawberries, and more strawberries.
You can even participate in a strawberry eating contest.
There will be a parade of pets and a Mini Miss and Mister Baby Contest.
