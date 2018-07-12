Rose-Hulman set to host swimming championship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major event will return to Rose-Hulman's Aquatic Center.
That's as more than 150 collegiate swimmers and divers compete to win.
Rose-Hulman won the bid to host the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship.
It will be held at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
The event will likely take place in February.
This is the second year the college has hosted the meet.
The 50-meter pool has 10 lanes and is the size of an Olympic pool.
It allows swimmers a chance to do warm-ups along with competing.
