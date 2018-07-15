Clear

Rose-Hulman reflects on positives of straw alternatives after recent study

This week many major companies have announced they will be going greener. Starbucks and American Airlines have announced they will be phasing out the use of plastic straws, but before these businesses made these decisions one local university had been doing its homework on the topic.

It's a way to try to reduce the number of plastics in the ocean but before these businesses made these decisions one local university had been doing its homework on the topic.

The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is pretty quiet during the summer, but no matter the time of the year the university takes saving the environment very seriously. Including for some of their students like Shrey Turakhiya.

“Rose tries a lot to make sure that we recycle things and make sure that we reduce the use or plastics like that," said Turakhiay.

Dr. Diane Evans is in charge of the six sigma course at Rose. Over the past couple of years, her students and herself have worked tirelessly to find solutions when it comes to world issues. This past spring they set their sights on straws.

"The straw project is the latest one we did and I think we hit the perfect time because it’s now a popular story and Seattle is banning straws, McDonald's in the UK is banning straws," said Dr. Evans.

During the spring the class put out thousands of biodegradable straws to see if people would use them over the conventional plastic.

Dr. Evans is still wrapping up her findings but so far it’s showing promising results. She just hopes that one small change in people’s lifestyles will inspire other eco-friendly changes.

"I think it's just a change in thought and I hope that people start having that and start appreciating what we have and the earth and that time is limited," said Evans.

Thanks to the classes efforts the universities food provider say they too will soon be phasing out the plastic. It may take some time, but these university students welcome any change to save the environment.

"If you tell them about something they will listen and they will use those straws so I’m not worried about it. As long as the switch happens, we will make it work," said Turakhiya.

Through the university's study, they found that at one location on campus over 72% of students would rather use these eco-friendly straws. By doing so in the mater of 25 days they saved more than 2,500 plastic straws from going into the ocean.

