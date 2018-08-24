Clear

Rose-Hulman opens its doors to new students

More students are making Terre Haute their home away from home.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More students are making Terre Haute their home away from home.

The Rose-Human Institute of Technology campus opened to students.

The moved into their new spaces Friday afternoon.

After that, there were all kinds of activities for students to interact with an explore.

New student orientation events run through Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Rose-Hulman move-in day

Image

Memorial Bridge in Knox County to close

Image

Scheid Diesel kicks off

Image

Vigo County School Corporation employee shortage

Image

Reaction from the United Methodist Village meeting 6:00 update

Image

Rain, rain, and then heat

Image

Veterans Court Graduation

Image

Children's medicine recall

Image

Lyford Y intersection changes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving