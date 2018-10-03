Rose-Hulman hosts career fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 250 companies visited Rose-Hulman on Wednesday.
That's in hopes to fill vacant or open job positions.
Companies like Eli Lilly and Naval Warfare Support Center were there.
Organizers say this is the most popular career fair of the year.
It offers students the chance to gain valuable experience.
Many employees will be on campus through Thursday to interview students.
