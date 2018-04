TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is Arbor Day, and the Arbor Day Foundation has named a local college a "Tree Campus."

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is one of 344 campuses to get this designation.

Rose has more than 1,200 trees on its 250-acre main campus.

The foundation honors colleges for efforts to foster healthy urban forests.

Colleges with the designation must also have a tree care plan.

There's a ceremony set for Friday.