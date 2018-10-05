Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology broke ground on Friday on a $29 million academic building.

A big crowd gathered for the ceremony.

The new academic building will include collaborative workspaces and design studios.

You'll also find flexible classrooms, chemistry labs, and faculty innovation spaces.

An anonymous donor put $15 million toward the project.

It is expected to be made available to students for the 2021-2022 school year.