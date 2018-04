TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community exercised for a cause that affects many lives Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The Tusk Triathlon at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology invited everyone to participate.

Students could participate in the collegiate triathlon.

Indiana State University students were also invited to participate as well.

Proceeds from the event went to P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute.

P.I.N.K. supports Valley breast cancer patients and their families.