New ropes challenge course opens to the public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is taking learning to new heights! The two-story ropes challenge course is opening Tuesday, following the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting.

Scroll for more content...

The exhibit integrates science, fitness and fun for the entire family.

All participants are hooked into a harness. It’s attached to the railing above, so falling is not a risk, according to museum staff.

Children who are at least four feet tall can go on the course by themselves. Children who are shorter than that must have an adult with them.

There is an extra cost in addition to the museum entry fee to participate. It's $3 for members and $7 extra with a ticket for non-members. Once a ticket is purchased, participants have unlimited access to the course for that day.

The project cost approximately $600,000 to build. Donations make up the majority of that fund.

For more information, click here.