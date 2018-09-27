PRAIRIETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash at around 6:15 Thursday morning.
The crash happened at 5814 West Kennett Drive.
That's a little west of Prairieton in southern Vigo County.
Crews found a car on its top.
Our crew at the scene told us power lines were knocked down.
So far there's no word on any injuries.
Related Content
- Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co
- Man hurt after rollover crash
- No injuries reported after rollover crash Friday morning
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- One person sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
- Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
- One person sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
- All lanes reopen after Vigo County I-70 crash
- Three people hurt in southern Vigo County crash
- At least one airlifted after eastern Vigo County crash
Scroll for more content...