Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

PRAIRIETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash at around 6:15 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 5814 West Kennett Drive.

That's a little west of Prairieton in southern Vigo County.

Crews found a car on its top.

Our crew at the scene told us power lines were knocked down.

So far there's no word on any injuries.