Roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured

Two patients fell to the ground from 34 feet, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 8:43 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department's Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.

