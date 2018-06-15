DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.
Scroll for more content...
According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department's Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured
- Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail
- Check your feet, keep your feet
- 4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky
- Off the Beaten Path: The Holy Roller
- Local town still under feet of water
- Amtrak train derails in Washington; fatalities reported
- Bridge closure causes safety issues for school bus riders
- Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
- Three hurt after falling 30-50 feet during construction accident in Terre Haute