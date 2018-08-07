Rockville woman arrested on warrants after being treated for an overdose

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville woman was arrested for heroin and warrants out of two local counties.
Police say Elaine Smith was arrested after receiving medical care for an overdose.
She has been charged with possession of heroin and possession of a syringe.
Police said Smith also had active warrants out of both Clay and Vigo Counties.
The charges in Clay County include auto theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
In Vigo, she's accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
