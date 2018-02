PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports a Rockville man has been arrested on a child molestation charge.

Deputies were called to a possible child abuse case in Rockville on Wednesday.

As a result of their investigation, Dustin Edwardson, 35 of Rockville, was arrested for child molestation.

He was taken to the Parke County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.