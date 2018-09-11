ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the perfect day to head outside for a little fresh air, and law enforcement in Rockville did just that.
Police held National Night Out.
It took place at the Parke County Fairgrounds.
The event is a chance for officers to bridge the gap with the community.
There were lots of activities for families, including games and food.
Related Content
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities
- Crane Naval Base holds STEM event
- Indoor sports facility holds kick-off event
- Christian Women's Connection holds sing-along event
- ISU students hold Bowling and Voting Event
- Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community
- Night of Scouting event honors local businessman
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary
Scroll for more content...