Rockville holds their National Night Out event

Tuesday was the perfect day to head outside for a little fresh air, and law enforcement in Rockville did just that.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the perfect day to head outside for a little fresh air, and law enforcement in Rockville did just that.

Police held National Night Out.

It took place at the Parke County Fairgrounds.

The event is a chance for officers to bridge the gap with the community.

There were lots of activities for families, including games and food.

