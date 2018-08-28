ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A new temporary headquarters is in the works for Robinson, Illinois Unit Two transportation workers.
This was necessary to provide a safer and cleaner working environment for the employees.
Until a solution is made, they will be housed on South Jackson Street.
The Robinson School Board is working on a final solution.
They are still discussing building new facilities or repairing the old one.
A budget is set at $2.2 million for the project.
Related Content
- Robinson transportation workers to move to temporary headquarters
- New K-9 Team Patrolling in Robinson
- World's strongest man competitors come to Robinson
- Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday
- Indiana Department of Transportation launches new app
- Transportation officials warn heat can damage roadways
- Pepsi Mid-America looking to build in Robinson
- Vincennes Police receives grant to prepare for future headquarter issues
- Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters
- Temporary OK for travel ban puts focus on Wednesday hearing
Scroll for more content...