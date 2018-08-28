Robinson transportation workers to move to temporary headquarters

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A new temporary headquarters is in the works for Robinson, Illinois Unit Two transportation workers.

This was necessary to provide a safer and cleaner working environment for the employees.

Until a solution is made, they will be housed on South Jackson Street.

The Robinson School Board is working on a final solution.

They are still discussing building new facilities or repairing the old one.

A budget is set at $2.2 million for the project.