TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both the brother and father of Officer Rob Pitts remember the last time they talked to him. It was a small conversation, but one that will stick with them forever.

"I was working in the yard. They just stopped by to say hi you know it was a short five-minute conversation but I’ll always remember it," said Greg Pitts II, Rob Pitts brother.

Two days after that conversation on May 4th, Officer Pitts lost his life.

When it came to police work Officer Pitts kept that to himself. Except for his father Greg Pitts who too served in law enforcement for twenty years.

"We always talked police work. Of course, I was a policeman so we had a lot in common so I could relate to a lot of what he was saying," said Greg Pitts.

Serving the community was something Officer Rob Pitts enjoyed doing. That's why to the family seeing so many people at the procession meant so much to the family. Showing their support for this fallen officer.

"Seeing people standing along the streets in tears crying you know. People that we've never met and I’m pretty sure my brothers probably never meant. Its genuine in what people are doing so it means a lot," said Greg Pitts II.

Both Officer Pitts brother and father wanted to thank the community for all their support. Through thick and thin it has been a difficult time, to say the least, but now they just hope everyone will keep the memory of their brother, their son, their local hero alive.

"It shows you there still good in the world you know. Being mad and angry is not going to fix that. It’s not going to bring Rob back, no. And we just want to thank everybody," said Greg Pitts II.