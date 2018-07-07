Road work set to begin on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of U.S. 41 in Terre Haute will receive a facelift.
A resurfacing project should start on Monday, weather permitting.
Crews will be patching and resurfacing U.S. 41.
The road work will happen from I-70 to State Road 63.
Curb ramps will also be updated to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The road work will also include thin deck overlays on some bridges as well.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of June 2019
The construction project will include lane restrictions.
