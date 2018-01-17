Road salt could be damaging your car.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather can be hazardous to drive in, but road salt can help with driving through that snow.

The salt that goes on the road, however, can cause problems. Owner of Blackburn Collision Brad Bole says with a little effort, it's easy to keep your car safe.

Bole says "You really need to keep your car as clean as you can because the salt on your car and this new liquid stuff they're putting on the roads, ya know, it's highly corrosive."

He also adds, even if it's going to snow again, go ahead and wash your car.

"Go through the carwash as frequently as you can to get the salt washed off, especially the underbody of the car because you don't really see the rust until it's way too late."

Rust not only spreads quickly, but it also causes major problems.

Bole says his shop can fix it, but "it gets very expensive and you just want to try and keep it clean, because it rusts from the inside out."

He also adds that once you can visibly see rust, it makes it much harder to fix.

"Ya know, by the time you see it on the outside, the inside is ten times worse."

So to save you money, and make your car last longer, what can you do?

Bole says it's simple.

"If you keep your car clean, and especially garaged, it definitely helps."

You can also go as far as to get an underbody coating on your car before winter sets in.