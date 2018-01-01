Road crews get ready for winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Grocery's stores and gas stations all over the valley were quite busy Sunday. Crowds showed up to get last minute things just in case. Like Edith Steward who was shopping at Baesler’s Market.

"Well we're here to get some extra necessities that we may run out of and get prepared for the slushy weather," said Steward.

Those out shopping were not the only ones getting prepared. The Vigo County Highway Department has been planning for the winter weather event all week. Dan Bennett is the superintendent of the department.

"We got all our materials mixed. We got some trucks inside warming up. So we're ready to go,” said Bennett.

They first started Friday by putting down a pre-weather coat on the roads. Those are the lines you sometimes see on the highways.

They also spent an entire day making their salt mix for the roads but they say this year's issues haven't been the snow. It's been the freezing temperatures.

"When it gets below zero you get material freezing in the trucks and sometimes it gets hard to get the materials down to the chain where they can get it down to spread," said Bennett.

No matter what this round of winter weather brings us. This road crew is ready to do what they can to keep you and your loved ones safe.

"When it comes to it, we're planning on having a full shift out and staying until the roads are safe," said Bennett.