wx_icon Terre Haute 36°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 36°

wx_icon Casey 34°

wx_icon Brazil 36°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Road conditions in real time

Both Illinois and Indiana have resources available to check road conditions in real-time.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The National Weather Service says a complex weather system will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area mainly Sunday night into Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Officials say this will create difficult travel conditions with 1 to 2 inches of snow, and up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible.

Many in the Wabash Valley are concerned about their safety behind the wheel. Luckily, crews have been out in advance of the next winter storm treating the roads

Both Illinois and Indiana have resources available to check road conditions in real-time.

To view the Indiana Department of Transportation's Winter Driving Map, click here.

To view the Illinois Department of Transportation's Winter Conditions Map, click here.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It