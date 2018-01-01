VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The National Weather Service says a complex weather system will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area mainly Sunday night into Monday.

Officials say this will create difficult travel conditions with 1 to 2 inches of snow, and up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible.

Many in the Wabash Valley are concerned about their safety behind the wheel. Luckily, crews have been out in advance of the next winter storm treating the roads

Both Illinois and Indiana have resources available to check road conditions in real-time.

To view the Indiana Department of Transportation's Winter Driving Map, click here.

To view the Illinois Department of Transportation's Winter Conditions Map, click here.