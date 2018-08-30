Riverfront Lofts ready for residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Riverfront Lofts is officially welcoming residents to their new homes.
The Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-ceremony on Thursday for the new apartment complex.
It's in the former ICON building.
CORE Development built the $20 million project.
The complex features loft-style floor plans.
