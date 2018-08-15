Ride In The Sky: News 10's Alia Blackburn takes flight with Billy Werth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When asked how to best describe his aircraft, Billy Werth will tell you it's like the Dodge Viper of airplanes.

"It's a little bitty airplane with a lot of horsepower," said Werth, "It's a lot like a racecar. You know, when it's just sitting their idling it sounds like a NASCAR."

Werth, a seasoned pilot, is no stranger to the Terre Haute area. He graduated from Indiana State University, where he said he fell in love with aircrafts.

"I went through their flight program," he said, "At the time, you had to get about six hours of unusual attitude training, which is similar to doing aerobatics. You're flipping the airplane around and then you're fixing it."

"After about 10 minutes, I was like oh yeah this is my thing," Werth continued, "This is going to cost me some money and now I have an airplane."

"I've been teaching aerobatics since about '92, when I started at Indiana State," he said, "and in 2006 is when we got this airplane and started doing air shows. In the meantime, I fly for the Air Force Reserves out of the Grissom Reserve Base."

Having already performed in the last Terre Haute Air Show, he's among the acts taking flight, once again, in this year's show.

Werth will perform twice this weekend, once solo and another with his brother, who will be racing him down the runway with his motorcycle. The act is called "Sibling Rivalry".

"It's fun to bring that family aspect into the show itself," he said, "Aviation tends to kind of be one of those things that people aren't easily associated with. Cars and trucks is easy to associate with, but airplanes aren't. We can bring that family component in and go oh these are just regular people like us. I got a brother, I got a sister. So it's kind of fun to try and relate it on that level."

When it comes to Werth and how he likes to fly, he says his style is all about having a good time.

"My style is mildly aggressive, but not too crazy," he said, "I love the part about flipping this airplane around in ways that physics can't really explain."

"I like to convey that I'm having fun in the airplane," Werth added, "and I've had people say you look like you're having so much fun. That's great. I don't have to be good, as long as you know I'm having a good time, that's really what I care about."

As far as what's next for Werth and his future, well, the sky is the limit... Right?

"I think the best case scenario eventually would be get an airplane with a little bit more horsepower and a little bit more maneuverability," he said, "That would be the end game for that as far as the vehicle goes. I've done shows all over the United States, I think moving to an international stage would be kind of cool, eventually, but I've been pretty happy with everything so far."

Lastly, for those looking to follow in Werth's shoes, or have an interest in aviation, he has some advice.

"I would say if you're interested in this kind of stuff, you've got to start out with the basics," he said, "You got to walk before you can run. Go to a flight school, get some flight training and work your way into it. It's really a blast. On the training of side of what we do with this airplane, I think it's important for every pilot, I think, should know this kind of stuff."

"Just to be able to fix an airplane if it gets upside down when they don't want it to, that's kind of the key component of that," he added, "but it's the most fun you could have in an airplane I think."