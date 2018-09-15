Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A few miles will help out area kids in need.
That's as motorcyclists hit the road to raise money on Saturday.
It was part of the Ride For Ryves fundraiser. The event raises money for the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute.
The center helps about 1400 kids every year.
Organizers hoped to raise more than $3,000 this year.
