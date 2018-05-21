Richland county schools recover from Illinois budget crisis

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the last few years, money has been tight in Richland county. But administrators with the school corporation say that things are beginning to look up.

As with most schools in Illinois, the district has had to struggle with receiving money from the state. Currently, the state owes Richland county schools just under a half a million dollars. That's down from numbers in the three million range.

The district was able to stay afloat thanks to four million dollars in incentives. The incentives were from the consolidation of east and west Richland schools. This year was the final year for that extra money.

News 10 spoke with Richland county superintendent Larry Bussard. He believes a new system of funding in Illinois called "evidence-based" funding, will help keep the school on track.

Bussard says, "If we can keep receiving these new evidence-based dollars along with that. We should be sound. As long as the state funding continues to be pretty regular, we feel pretty positive where we're going."

Bussard says the district hopes to hire a few more teachers as well as a school resource officer.