Richland county gets new school superintendent

Chris Simpson has been named Richland County Community schools new superintendent

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Chris Simpson is Richland County Community school's current assistant superintendent. On July 1st, 2019 Simpson becomes superintendent.

Simpson says, "It is humbling to think that boy this is a lot of responsibility. It's humbling to have a group that has faith in you and your background and experiences and skills to be able to do that."

Before the district annexation, Simpson began his career teaching in West Richland. In 1998 he made the move to what was then East Richland.

Simpson says, "After four years I moved to assistant principle of the high school, two years after that became the high school principal where I was for eleven years, and then this is my fourth year as assistant superintendent."

Education leaders annexed the West Richland school district into East Richland in 2014.

Simpson explains, "I felt like those experiences on both sides really helped me as we were going through that process. I felt like there was a lot of trust that existed because I knew a lot of people in the West Richland district. Had worked with them. Had their sons or daughters."

Big plans are ahead for Richland County. That includes renovating the high school. Simpson says he is ready to get to work.

Simpson says, "I'm excited about it. Really, really looking forward to it. As I mentioned before I'm appreciative of the trust our board of education has placed in me and appreciative of the opportunity that I have."

