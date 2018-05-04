Clear

Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting

On Thursday, members of the Terre Haute City Council talked about an ordinance to rezone an area for proposed condominiums.

We are talking about Park Place Condominiums LLC.

The developer has a plan to build about 80 units on the property located near Fruitridge and Poplar.

The homes would be sold and not rented.

The developer said he wants the area to be rezoned from single family to a two-family residential.

The developer will not buy the property from Beau Monde LLC without the rezoning.

Council members heard the request on Thursday.

The did not take any action.

The Area Planning Commission and Vigo County Council will also weigh in on the project.

