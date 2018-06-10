Clear

Rex Camp helps young players build on baseball skills

Baseball fans, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 12:51 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first of three Terre Haute Rex Youth Camps were held Saturday at Bob Warn Field.

Scroll for more content...

Baseball fans, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible.

The camps provide each participant the chance to improve their skills and develop the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing and base-running.

Campers will have to come prepared with a helmet, glove, baseball pants and bat.

The next two camps are June 29th and July 21st, so the time to register is now!

For more information, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain and scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It