Rex Camp helps young players build on baseball skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first of three Terre Haute Rex Youth Camps were held Saturday at Bob Warn Field.

Scroll for more content...

Baseball fans, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible.

The camps provide each participant the chance to improve their skills and develop the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing and base-running.

Campers will have to come prepared with a helmet, glove, baseball pants and bat.

The next two camps are June 29th and July 21st, so the time to register is now!

For more information, click here.