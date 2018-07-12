BAINBRIDGE, Ind. (AP) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the deaths of two horses that were slain at a farm in western Indiana.
The Putnam County sheriff’s office says the horses, named Kat and Mama, were apparently killed July 1 in Bainbridge and found the next day. They may have been shot and a criminal investigation is ongoing.
One of the horses belonged to 15-year-old Ryan Phillips, who says it’s “sickening” that someone would hurt defenseless horses.
A preliminary necropsy report states the horses had fractured ribs and nasal cavities due to “traumatic injury.” Pat McFadden, chief investigator for the sheriff’s office, says the animals were “definitely killed” but the circumstances are under investigation.
Anyone with information about the deaths of the horses is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Related Content
- Reward offered after deaths of 2 horses in western Indiana
- Western Indiana Credit Union
- Reward offered for information in Sullivan Building Supply fire
- Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help
- Police: 1 dead after small plane crash in western Indiana
- Utilities District of Western Indiana making big changes
- Western Indiana church looks to collect guns, melt them down
- Western Indiana church looks to collect guns, melt them down
- $5,000 reward offered in the case of missing Terre Haute woman
- First flu related death reported in Indiana