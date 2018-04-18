The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office releases its report on a recent police action shooting and standoff.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We have new information in a deadly standoff investigation in Terre Haute last month.

Mikey Reynolds led Terre Haute and State Police on a 20-hour standoff. Police suspected him in a double-shooting and State Police SWAT officers ultimately shot and killed Reynolds after officers say he threatened them.

Wednesday's news conference was planned to let us know what charges, if any, would be filed.

The prosecutor's office looked into whether the state police shooting of Reynolds was justified, as well as a shot fired by a city police sniper in the early stages of the standoff. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt confirmed those shootings were justified however, we told you that charges could still be filed against others involved in this incident. Modesitt confirmed that Indiana State Police arrested James Dean Blair last night.

After escaping his home on First Avenue, Reynolds went to Blair's home on Fourth Avenue. Sometime after arriving at the Blair home, Blair transported Reynolds to Walmart and back. The activity just mentioned which indicates some assistance to Reynolds has resulted in the arrest of Blair who will be in court later this week to face charges of false informing and assisting a criminal. He's currently in the Vigo County Jail.

