SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A team of retired teachers is still making a difference in the lives of children.

They hosted a "CARE Day" for kids in Sullivan County.

CARE stands for Creative Activities Reinforce Education.

The "It's a Bug's Life" program started Wednesday and goes through Thursday.

Bug experts are the special guests.

The retired teachers hope to get kids excited about learning with hands-on activities.