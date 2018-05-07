Retired long-time Vigo County Deputy passes away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A retired Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy has passed away.

The sheriff's office says retired Lt. Ron Chickadaunce passed away at Regional Hospital on Sunday morning.

They say he was in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered during a fall last month.

He was with the sheriff's office from 1973 through 2009.

"Ron was the type of deputy we all aspired to be and he taught me a lot in my early career," Sheriff Greg Ewing said in a statement.

His services are set for May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Debaun on Springhill.

Visitation will be on May 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and then again before his services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.