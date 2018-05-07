Clear

Retired long-time Vigo County Deputy passes away

The sheriff's office says retired Lt. Ron Chickadaunce passed away at Regional Hospital on Sunday morning.

Posted: May. 7, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A retired Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy has passed away.

They say he was in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered during a fall last month. 

He was with the sheriff's office from 1973 through 2009.

"Ron was the type of deputy we all aspired to be and he taught me a lot in my early career," Sheriff Greg Ewing said in a statement.

His services are set for May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Debaun on Springhill.

Visitation will be on May 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and then again before his services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

