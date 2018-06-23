Retired Lt. General speaks to raise funds for local bike park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Griffin Bike Park has always been a place for honoring those who serve our country but Friday those supporters of the park were at the Indiana Theater helping wrap up Vigo County Salutes Week.



"Amazed at what’s going on here,” said Gene Griffin. His son Dale is whom the park is named after. “The community involvement, but when it’s all said and done it's about making a difference."

Dozens of community members turned out to the fundraising event. Including special guest retired Lieutenant General William G. Boykin who spoke.

Boykin told some of the stories of his impressive military career but also showed support of the bike park that has honored so many.

"And that's why this Griffin Bike Park is so important. That we honor people from this area that have given their lives for our country," said Boykin.

Now the park is working towards its next goal of building restroom facilities but no matter how long that project may take. They hope everyone will continue to honor those who serve us.

"I think our respect in honoring them is definitely in order and in line and something we should have in the forefront of our thinking," said Griffin.

Now if you would like to hear General Boykins story you can check that out Friday night. He will be speaking at the Indiana Theater at 7 and all it takes to get in is a $10 donation to the griffin bike park.