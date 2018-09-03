Clear

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

A chain restaurant thanked first responders on Labor Day with a delivered meal.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A restaurant used Labor Day to say 'thank you' to emergency workers.

Olive Garden delivered meals to fire stations, ambulance barns, and police departments around the country.

In Terre Haute, workers dropped off lunch at Trans-Care. News 10 was there Monday afternoon as workers enjoyed their lunch.

They told us they appreciate the meal as they'll be working hard just like any other day, "We're going be running around helping people in any way we can, whether it's taking people home from the hospital or taking them to other hospitals, or responding to 911. We just try to be here and do what we've been doing for the past 25 years," said Nick Miller, Shift Supervisor at Trans-Care.

