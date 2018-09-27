Clear

Resources for sexual assault victims

Sexual abuse can affect anyone and everyone, even people in Terre Haute. Here are some resources for sexual abuse victims.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's dominated news coverage all over the country today. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified on her allegations against supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

The headline is triggering a lot of conversations and hits home for many. 

It's giving the courage to many others to report their alleged abusers. 

According to the national sexual violence resource center, sexual assault is the most under-reported crime.

Now, more national headlines of people being accused of sexual assault bring up and important questions. What kind of resources do victims of sexual abuse have here in Terre Haute 

Indiana State University Students have the victim advocate for students who have been sexually assaulted. 

"My job is to support our students who experience violence," Amanda Hobson, ISU victim advocate said. "And help them figure out what they'd like to do moving forward." 

Hobson said that she will go with students if they want to make a police report, go to the hospital or if they just need to talk.

She said the first person the victim tells, how they react, decides how the victim heals. 

"I am going to believe them, I'm going to support them, I'm going to help them," Hobson said. "It allows them to know how to move forward." 

She said not everyone has the experience of being believed when they tell someone they were sexually assaulted. 

She said that's why victim advocate programs are so important. 

It's not just ISU students that have many different resources.

There are also sources of support for the entire community, like council on domestic abuse, or CODA.

Advocates with the group say it's important to tell their stories. 

"It will give them the support they need, it will give them the encouragement they need and the closure," Emilee Roman, Victim Advocate for CODA said. "It might help push someone else to come forward." 

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse you can learn more about CODA's sexual assault help here. You can also call them at 800-566-CODA.

If you are an Indiana State University student who is or know someone who is a victim you can learn more information here. Even if you were abused years ago, Hobson said you can still utilize the victim advocate center, 

Vigo County also has a Crime Victim Assistance Program, you can find more information about that, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game