Resources for sexual assault victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's dominated news coverage all over the country today. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified on her allegations against supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

The headline is triggering a lot of conversations and hits home for many.

It's giving the courage to many others to report their alleged abusers.

According to the national sexual violence resource center, sexual assault is the most under-reported crime.

Now, more national headlines of people being accused of sexual assault bring up and important questions. What kind of resources do victims of sexual abuse have here in Terre Haute

Indiana State University Students have the victim advocate for students who have been sexually assaulted.

"My job is to support our students who experience violence," Amanda Hobson, ISU victim advocate said. "And help them figure out what they'd like to do moving forward."

Hobson said that she will go with students if they want to make a police report, go to the hospital or if they just need to talk.

She said the first person the victim tells, how they react, decides how the victim heals.

"I am going to believe them, I'm going to support them, I'm going to help them," Hobson said. "It allows them to know how to move forward."

She said not everyone has the experience of being believed when they tell someone they were sexually assaulted.

She said that's why victim advocate programs are so important.

It's not just ISU students that have many different resources.

There are also sources of support for the entire community, like council on domestic abuse, or CODA.

Advocates with the group say it's important to tell their stories.

"It will give them the support they need, it will give them the encouragement they need and the closure," Emilee Roman, Victim Advocate for CODA said. "It might help push someone else to come forward."

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse you can learn more about CODA's sexual assault help here. You can also call them at 800-566-CODA.

If you are an Indiana State University student who is or know someone who is a victim you can learn more information here. Even if you were abused years ago, Hobson said you can still utilize the victim advocate center,

Vigo County also has a Crime Victim Assistance Program, you can find more information about that, here.